scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

British actress Emilia Clarke said that she nearly ran over Samuel L Jackson with a car on the sets of MCU's newest series 'Secret Invasion'.

By Agency News Desk

British actress Emilia Clarke said that she nearly ran over Samuel L Jackson with a car on the sets of MCU’s newest series ‘Secret Invasion’. As per The Hollywood Reporter, during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, where she was joined by co-star Ben Mendelsohn, the actress revealed that one day on set, she “nearly ran him (Samuel L Jackson) over with a car.”

“They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car,” Clarke explained. “And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six (shift knobs) up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It’s (like) a tractora I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. (But there wasn’t) enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go’,” Clarke said she proceeded to give herself a pep talk, saying: “OK, I can do this. It’s just one stop.”

She continued: “(I) get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Clarke thankfully was able to quickly find the brake pedal, avoiding a collision with Jackson. Then, she noted that he was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the whole situation.

But for Clarke, she had a bit of a different reaction. “Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me,” she added.

Clarke said she enjoyed her time on the series, and told The Hollywood Reporter that her and Ben Mendehlson’s plotline as Skrulls “has made for some really interesting stuff.”

“(‘Secret Invasion’) is a grounded show,” Clarke told THR. “It’s very relatable, in that whilst we are Skrulls, the viewer is looking at our human forms more than anything else.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'
Next article
Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis
This May Also Interest You
News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US