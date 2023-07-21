scorecardresearch
Emily Ratajkowski debuts flaming hair colour, leaves fans ecstatic

Emily Ratajkowski had fans swooning as she flaunted her new scarlet locks as she stepped out in New York City wearing a tight green dress.

By Agency News Desk

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski had fans swooning as she flaunted her new scarlet locks as she stepped out in New York City wearing a tight green dress.

The model walked the streets of New York City donning black sunglasses, a silver mesh purse, strappy heels, and the pistachio-coloured dress. She later got into a black Toyota Camry Uber.

The star, who divorced producer Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption stating “gone red”, showing off her flaming new hairdo.

The 32-year-old model posed seductively on a green couch, showcasing her transformation while attired in a plunging black one-piece from her swimwear line, ‘Inamorata’.

The mother of one wrote, “Gone red. Thank you, @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair” — thanking the Kerastase hair brand and her hair stylist Jenna Perry.

A second photo showed the ‘High Low with EmRata’ podcast host lounging on a sofa in the same bodysuit as she flicked her hair to the side.

She continued to show off her new red hair in a couple of other close-up shots as she sported a dramatic cat eye, pink blush and glossy lips.

Her post left her fans ecstatic, and they gushed in the comment section. One fan wondered, “How does she do it”, while another exclaimed “An absolute SmokeShow!!”

“You are so fascinating,” another admirer posted, while one fan wrote, “Very beautiful”.

One netizen wrote, “RIP me. You’ve killed me with your hotness.”

Ratajkowski rose to fame by appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke’s song ‘Blurred Lines’. The music video was controversial and called sexist for its portrayal of women, especially Emily. During the initial controversy, Emily defended the video and her part in it, saying she did not feel objectified, mirror.co.uk reported.

However, in 2021, she addressed the music video in her memoir ‘My Body’. She claimed Thicke grabbed her without her consent and because she didn’t say anything he wasn’t chastised for his actions.

She then went on to say that “with that one gesture, Robin Thicke reminded everyone on the set that we women weren’t really in charge…I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

She has also ventured into acting, starring opposite Zac Efron in ‘We Are Your Friends’ in 2015. She played Ben Affleck’s mistress in the 2014 movie adaptation of the book Gone Girl, and played Tasha, Gibby’s girlfriend, in a few episodes of ‘iCarly’ in the early 2010s.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
Entertainment Today

