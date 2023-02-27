scorecardresearch
'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

The metaverse adventure movie 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' nabbed the best ensemble prize

By News Bureau

The metaverse adventure movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, reports ‘Variety’.

The Michelle Yeoh-starrer also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category, ‘Variety’ adds.

But SAG highlights the small screen, as well as the big, notes ‘Variety’. The awards-season favourite ‘Abbott Elementary’, a sitcom about teachers in an underfunded public school, won the best TV comedy ensemble statue. Another series that has been picking up awards, ‘The White Lotus’, a trenchant look at the over-privileged guests at an Italian resort, took home the best TV drama ensemble honour.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, one of the few recent indies to break out in a big way at the box office, dominated the evening with four wins, followed by ‘The White Lotus’, which will be remembered for Jennifer Coolidge, with two victories.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ has continued to build momentum during a marathon awards season, racking up top prizes as it barrels toward the Oscars in two weeks, adds ‘Variety’.

This weekend, it nabbed the Producers Guild Award and last weekend it picked up the Directors Guild Award for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo behind the absurdist story of a laundromat owner whose life intersects with parallel universes.

An emotional Michelle Yeoh was named best actress for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, and it took her time at the podium to note what her victory meant for other Asian movie fans, according to ‘Variety’.

“This is not just for me,” she said. “This is for every little girl who looks like me.” Yeoh went on to say performers of colour and actors from under-represented communities want a “seat at the table”. She said: “So many of us need this. We want to be seen. We want to be heard.”

Brendan Fraser earned best actor honours for his work as a morbidly obese man in ‘The Whale’. Fighting back tears, Fraser referenced his professional highs and lows in a life in film that took him from the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts to a career downturn that left him off the marquee, notes ‘Variety’. “I’ve rode that wave lately, and I’ve also had that wave smash me to the ocean floor,” Fraser said.

