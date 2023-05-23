scorecardresearch
Fast X becomes the highest grossing movie in the Fast and Furious Franchise

By Editorial Desk
Vin Diesel - Fast X _ pic courtesy yt

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) Fast X released last weekend and just like all the screen smashing action series portrayed in the movie, the box office records too have been smashed by the movie’s crazy fandom. Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has collected over INR 72 crores since its release and is moving rapidly heading towards the INR 150 crore club.

Commenting on the success of their movie, Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director – India Theatrical at Warner Bros Discovery said, “The Fast and Furious franchise has always stood the test of time. Audiences have always showered every instalment with immense love, but Fast X is special, and this is clearly evident from all the love being showered by the loyal fans at the Box Office. The coming days will witness many benchmarks being set and many records being broken.”

Commenting on the development, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO at PVR INOX Ltd. said, “Fast X has lived up to its name, not only in its action-packed storyline but also in its record-breaking ticket sales. The film has already stormed the box office in its first weekend. And the excitement is only building up as the numbers are skyrocketing. The movie takes viewers on a heart-pounding chase like no other, offering a range of mesmerizing scenes with cutting-edge visuals that guarantee an immersive experience. With such overwhelming ticket sales, there’s no doubt that Fast X will conquer the box office and become the ultimate blockbuster sensation of this season.”

Starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa in lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, Fast X is the story of Dom Toretto and his family, who are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Favourite for film shootings, this railway station to get a makeover
IPL 2023: You need to be a proper devil to hate MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya
