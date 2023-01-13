scorecardresearch
Geena Davis talks of turn-offs while working with Bill Murray

Geena Davis has some horror stories to share from working with actor Bill Murray.

By News Bureau

Actress Geena Davis has some horror stories to share from working with actor Bill Murray.

Speaking in New York magazine’s ‘On with Kara Swisher’, Davis told two specific incidents where Murray made her extremely uncomfortable while working with him on the 1990 comedy, ‘Quick Change’, reports ‘Deadline’.

In the first instance, Davis related how she was meeting with Murray and the Quick Change co-producers when the massage incident happened.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, thank you.’ And he keeps at it,” Davis alleged. “And I keep saying ‘No’ to the point where I would’ve had to scream at him, ‘Stop f-king asking me! I am not doing it’.”

“Do you understand?’ Which I was far too timid to do. So I perched on the corner of the bed and let him do it, and he did it for like one second, and then didn’t ask how I liked it or anything. So I realised it was just to see if he could force me to do something inappropriate,” Davis said.

“I looked to them hoping they would say, ‘Come on, Bill, give it up’ or something. But they didn’t,” Davis said.

She added that she later discovered that Murray — worried that she would have an inflated ego, having just won an Oscar – was testing her.

The next day, Murray was still playing games with her, she alleged.

“We were shooting a huge scene out on an intersection in Manhattan with hundreds of extras and giant crew and all that stuff. And they said, ‘We’re ready for you to come to set’,” said Davis.

“Well, costumes asked me to wait here one second. Can I do that, or should I come with you? He said, ‘No, no, no.’ The AD said, ‘No, go ahead. Wait here’.”

That’s when Murray allegedly stormed into her dressing room and screamed at her.

“‘Get the f-k out there! What the f-k are you doing? Move! Move,” Davis said, quoting Murray.

“And he got behind me and screamed in my ear, ‘Move! Move faster! Move it!’ And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this, and he keeps it up and keeps it up until he says, ‘Stand there’ and points to a mark on the pavement and starts shooting,” she said.

Murray later asked her what was going on, she added.

“Talking about it actually, it’s still — it’s very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed, you know, for somebody who wants to do things right. You know,” said Davis.

