Golden Globes 2024: Ali Wong wins Best Female Actor in Limited Series for 'Beef'

Ali Wong was feted with the Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series at the currently underway 81st Golden Globe Awards

Ali Wong
Ali Wong _pic courtesy news agency

American actress-comedian Ali Wong was feted with the Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture honour at the currently underway 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills, California.

The actress won the award for her work in the comedy-drama television limited series ‘Beef’ created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin.

The series follow two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud. Ali Wong played the role of Amy Lau, a small business owner and the other party in the road rage incident.

The ten-episode series was released on Netflix on April 6, 2023, to acclaim from critics, who praised Yeun’s and Wong’s performances, as well as the writing and directing.

The official ‘X’ account, congratulated the actress as they wrote, “And the winner of Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture is… Ali Wong for Beef! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

