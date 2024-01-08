Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
InternationalNews

Golden Globes 2024: Jeremy Allen White honoured with Best Actor in a TV Series for 'The Bear'

Jeremy Allen White walked away with the trophy for the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for his work in 'The Bear'.

By Agency News Desk
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Jeremy Allen White walked away with the trophy for the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for his work in ‘The Bear’.

He edged out fellow nominees Bill Hader for ‘Barry’, Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’, Jason Segel for ‘Shrinking’, Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’.

Advertisement

‘The Bear’ follows the story of a young chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy. He inherits his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

He is left to deal with his brother’s unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

Advertisement

The official ‘X’ account, congratulated the actor as they wrote, “That’s a WIN for Jeremy Allen White in The Bear congrats #GoldenGlobes.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

Advertisement
Previous article
Golden Globes 2024: 'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Screenplay in Motion Picture
Next article
Golden Globes 2024: Ayo Edebiri wins Best Television Female Actor for ‘The Bear’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement

More in Entertainment

Advertisement