Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr. takes home Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. won the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actor for one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer’. This marks his fourth Golden Globe win after ‘Short Cuts’, ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’.

He played the villainous Lewis Strauss in the hit Christopher Nolan-directorial which saw Cillian Murphy essaying the titular role.

“Yeah, yeah, I took a beta blocker so this will be a breeze,” he says.

The actor said he’s glad Universal “went all in” for Nolan and crew to “render a goddamn masterpiece”. He called it a “most improved” award and thanked his wife Susan, who’s “made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone”.

The official ‘X’ account, congratulated the actor as they tweeted, “Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.