scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Halle Berry to pay $8,000 per month to former husband for child support

After years of marriage, Halle Berry and her husband Oliver Martinez have finalised their divorce after a bunch of hiccups and doubts.

By Agency News Desk
Halle Berry to pay $8,000 per month to former husband for child support
Halle Berry _ pic courtesy instagram

After years of marriage, Halle Berry and her husband Oliver Martinez have finalised their divorce after a bunch of hiccups and doubts. According to a Los Angeles court, the actress will have to pay $8,000 every month in child support.

Berry and Martinez, who share 9-year-old son Maceo, reached an agreement on their divorce and custody, as reported by E!Online.

The custody case, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 21, declared that the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their son. Berry, 57, has also agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and 4.3 per cent of all income she makes above $2 million.

The agreement also indicates that the ‘Catwoman’ actress will pay for Maceo’s tuition, school uniforms and school supplies as long as he is in private school, $8,000 to Martinez per month as child support as well as “4.3 per cent of any income she receives above $2,000,000.”

For the custody agreement, it seems the two have worked out a schedule that gives half of the week, Monday to Wednesday, to one parent and the other half of the week, Wednesday to Friday to the other, with alternating weekends. Time is also set aside to “make up time” if work commitments create an inconvenience.

Berry will also be responsible for the cost of Maceo’s extracurricular activities, including soccer, which is specifically named in the documents. Berry is also footing the bill for Maceo’s private school tuition, his extracurricular activities, his health insurance and his therapist.

According to E!News, Martinez’s legal team provided the following statement: “The public documents filed in the matter should speak for themselves. The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo’s schedule and each of their respective time with their son. The Judgment was reached in mediation with the parties and their counsel.”

Pic. Sourcehalleberry
7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
8 roles that prove Ayushmann Khurrana is versatile
Next article
‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars
This May Also Interest You
News

Hithik 'stopped all work' on 'Fighter' in studio to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Shilpa Shetty reveals she listens to Gurdas Maan's songs while working out

Technology

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

Sports

Mumbai City clubbed with Al Hilal, Nassaji, Navbahor in AFC Champions League group stage

News

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil show 'SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai' blends Hip-hop with intense drama

News

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions to release ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ on October 6, 2023

News

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma returns to TV with ‘Pandya Store’

News

Raghav Juyal to reunite with Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller ‘Kill’

Technology

Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

News

Zendaya says her entry in Hollywood was a 'frightening yet thrilling' experience

Technology

Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk

News

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars

News

8 roles that prove Ayushmann Khurrana is versatile

Sports

'Competing in front of our home crowd at Asian Champions Trophy will be momentous experience,' says Savita Punia

News

Britney Spears introduces new member in her family after split with Sam Asghari

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US