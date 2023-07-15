scorecardresearch
Hayao Miyazaki's final films gets new title for US release

Hayao Miyazaki's final movie is set to be released in the US with the title 'The Boy and the Heron'.

Japanese animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki’s final movie is set to be released in the US with the title ‘The Boy and the Heron’.

The highly-anticipated film released in Japanese theatres earlier on Friday (Japanese local time) as ‘Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka’ (‘How Do You Live’). In an unprecedented decision by producer Studio Ghibli, no images, trailers, synopses, advertisements, or other information about the film have been made available to the public prior to its Japanese theatrical outing, reports Variety.

US-based distributor Gkids has acquired North American rights to the film. ‘How Do You Live’ has been the movie’s informal English title throughout its production phase, but Gkids says that ‘The Boy and the Heron’ is now the official international title. In keeping with Ghibli’s Japan omerta, Gkids says it will not release any further details or marketing materials at the moment.

As per Variety, the film is widely reported in Japan to have been based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 YA book ‘Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka’, which tells the story of a 15-year-old boy as he goes on a journey to discovery spiritual growth, poverty and the meaning of life with the help of his uncle, whose advice is communicated to him from a journal.

Gkids has since denied that the plot of the film was based on the contents of the book. They said in a statement, “The film is an original story written and directed by Miyazaki”.

