Helen Flanagan recalls one night stand, man who ‘ruined’ her mental health

Actress Helen Flanagan has been opening up about life as a single woman and dishing details about her love life.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ actress, 33, revealed all to her fans on social media about her dating woes throughout 2023, reports Mirror.co.uk. She admitted to being ghosted by one potential love interest, having a one night stand and experiencing one possible suitor ruining her mental health.

Helen, who recently announced details of an upcoming acting role, split from footballer Scott Sinclair in July last year. Scott and Helen share three children together Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and son Charlie, 1.

As per Mirror.co.uk, they first started dating in 2009, with the footballer proposing in 2018. However, after 13 years together the couple called it quits on their relationship with Helen adapting to being a single woman for the first time in her adult life over recent months.

Taking to social media earlier this week, ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ star Helen looked back on her quest to find a new partner this year.

The mum-of-three shared a light-hearted video on TikTok introducing “the men of 2023” to her followers, including screenshots of how she saved her dates’ phone numbers in her contacts list.

Some of the cheeky nicknames Helen gave the past love interests included: “Too obsessed with their dog, ruined my mental health. My ghoster. Dead chat. Complicated X. Dead chat 2 and My One Night Stand”.

An optimistic Helen captioned the candid update: “After 13 years of being married, I’ve spent this year trying to find myself and start dating again. Let’s just say it’s been an experience… In conclusion we’re hoping for a better 2024.”