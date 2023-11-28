scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Helen Flanagan shares details of her acting comeback

Helen Flanagan has delighted fans as she returns to her acting career with a new theatre role.

By Agency News Desk
Helen Flanagan shares details of her acting comeback _pic courtesy news agency
Helen Flanagan shares details of her acting comeback _pic courtesy news agency

 ‘Coronation Street’ actress Helen Flanagan has delighted fans as she returns to her acting career with a new theatre role.

The actress will join the 2024 UK tour of ‘Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter’ as she takes up the role of interior designer Annabel Scarlett, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The role marks a West End debut for the star, as she picks up her first acting role since leaving ‘Coronation Street’ in 2018.

Taking up her part in the classic ‘whodunnit’ plot, Helen will play the iconic character of Miss Scarlet with her trademark red dress as she joins her fellow cast.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the mum-of-three couldn’t be more excited as she announced her return to acting to fans – admitting she’d been waiting for the “right role” for quite a while.

Speaking about her new role, Helen said: “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect! ‘Cluedo 2’ is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason. I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress”.

Helen joins others in the theatre show including ‘Casualty’ actor Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard. Jason has recently played Davide Hide in ‘Casualty’, but was also known for his role in ITV series ‘Heartbeat’ as well as movies like ‘The Mysterious Island’

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
Next article
Pat Cummins welcome Cricket Australia’s decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US