scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Helen Flanagan told to 'cover up or leave' restaurant over bikini issue

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan was left red-faced while on a holiday in Barbados with her three children, when she was refused entry to a swanky restaurant after turning up in just a bikini, but she was saved by a helpful holidaymaker.

The ‘Coronation Street’ star, 32, was asked to “cover up or leave” by the restaurant staff at the four-star Waves Hotel and Spa in Barbados.

Helenwas wearing just a gold two-piece when she was turned away from the swanky Kyma coffee shop, the Sun reported.

Helenlooked mortified after being told she was not dressed appropriately. But another holidaymaker then spared her the blushes and stepped in to lend her a dress.

The Sun quoted the holidaymaker as saying: “Helen turned up to the Kyma bar with her kids and was enjoying a drink outside. It was seriously hot in the early afternoon and when Helen took her kids indoors to get the air-conditioning, she was told she had to cover up or leave.”

“She looked horrified because all she had on was a bikini and people were staring. My sister had a Skims black dress and lent it to her so she could go in.”

“She was so grateful because it was a little awkward.

“It’s a pretty upmarket bistro-come-cafe, and although you can go there straight from the beach, you have to have a T-shirt or a kaftan on. Helen sat back and enjoyed a coffee with the kids after that.

“She returned the dress – and a pair of flip-flops we lent her – to the hotel reception before she left.

“She was a great sport about the whole thing.”

The actress had been keeping fans updated on her luxury trip via Instagram.

Helenand her three children — Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie — from her relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair, have been in the Caribbean for the past week.

She split from her fiancee Scott last year, following 13 years together.

Helen, who played Rosie Webster in ‘Coronation Street’ took a step back in 2018. She was back on the box for ‘I’m A Celebrity All Stars’ earlier this year.

The actress said she would love to go back to Weatherfield if Rosie had children.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adobe Photoshop's new AI feature to let users seamlessly expand, resize any image
Next article
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors
This May Also Interest You
Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

Technology

Adobe Photoshop's new AI feature to let users seamlessly expand, resize any image

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US