scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

How Malti Marie Chopra Jonas set the stage on fire during dad Nick Jonas’s concert

Nick Jonas is on stage he sets the stage on fire but this time it was a little different as the spotlight was on the pop star's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who joined him and her two uncles on stage

By Agency News Desk
How Malti set the stage on fire during dad Nick Jonas's concert
How Malti set the stage on fire during dad Nick Jonas's concert _ pic courtesy news agency

Everytime Nick Jonas is on stage he sets the stage on fire but this time it was a little different as the spotlight was on the pop star’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who joined him and her two uncles on stage. In a video doing the rounds on social media, shows Malti walking on stage while her father and uncles performed.

The singer was accompanied by his wife, the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was in the front row of the audience. Priyanka was all smiles as her little girl took to the stage to join her father.

As Priyanka made her daughter join Nick on stage, several videos have been unveiled on social media of Nick and Malti.

The video taken by fans shows Malti wearing pink sound-cancelling headphones, and as she joined the stage and began to waddle, before she began clapping her hands.

She was wearing a small white dress and glittering pink skirt, while simply enjoying herself as the blue light of the stage illuminated her.

At another point, Joe Jonas who is currently undergoing a bitter divorce with his ex-wife, the ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner held his niece and was smiling.

This is not the first time that Nick Jonas has made his little girl join him while doing a concert as back in August, the singer had taken Malti with him and while holding her for his New York concert, he did a whole sound check with her.

Currently headlining a tour with the Jonas Brothers, Nick is being supported by Priyanka throughout his whole tour as she is both helping him manage, as well as documenting their tour all the way from stops in Texas, Nashville, New York, among their other stops.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'It's a responsibility to be voice of reason,' says Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss'
Next article
Amit Trivedi talks about understanding Gen-Zs taste in music
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US