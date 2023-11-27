scorecardresearch
IFFI 2023: Are 'Basic Instinct' & 'Fatal Attraction' my only films you’ve seen? Michael Douglas pulls reporter's leg

IFFI 2023: Are 'Basic Instinct' & 'Fatal Attraction' my only films you've seen? Michael Douglas pulls reporter's leg
Michael Douglas with his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at 54th IFFI _ news agency pic

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who visited the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India here along with his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan, had a little fun with a reporter during a presser. The actor was interacting with the media on the sidelines of being conferred with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

During the interaction, a reporter asked Michael, “I have seen ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Basic Instinct’. Between these two movies, which do you feel you worked more hard for and which one do you like more?”

The actor leaned forward and said on the mic, “May I ask you if you have seen any other movies of mine, or are these two the only ones that you have seen?”

As he said this, the entire room burst out laughing.

However, the actor quickly moved on as he answered the question, saying, “I feel ‘Fatal Attraction’ had a good story and a very simple yet riveting concept.”

His wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, concurred, saying, “I agree, it’s one of the scariest thrillers which is presented in a gripping narrative.”

Earlier during the presser, Catherine revealed that her son loves the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Catherine said, “When my son Dylan was really young, we showed him ‘Om Shanti Om’. And when his friends came over later, he used to tell them ‘do you wanna see a movie from India?’”

She then asked Dylan, who was sitting in the audience, “How many times have we seen that film?”

“I’ve seen it over 50 times, it’s one long movie, yeah,” pat came the reply.

She also spoke about her favourite Indian movie, ‘The Lunchbox’, starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

