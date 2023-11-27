scorecardresearch
IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones says her son absolutely loves SRK's 'Om Shanti Om'

IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones says her son absolutely loves SRK's 'Om Shanti Om'
Michael Douglas and actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at 54th IFFI _ news agency pic

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was in Goa on Monday with her actor and husband Michael Douglas, revealed that her son loves the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’. Michael and Catherine attended the 54th edition of the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa where Michael will be conferred with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

Talking to the media, Catherine said, “When my son, Dylan was really young, we showed him ‘Om Shanti Om’. And when his friends came over, he used to tell them, ‘Do you wanna see a movie from India?’.”

She then asked Dylan, who was sitting in the audience, “How many times have we seen that film?.”

He said, “I’ve seen that over 50 times, it’s one long movie, yeah.”

She then spoke about her favourite Indian movie — the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘The Lunchbox’.

Talking about the film, she said, “One of my most favourite films from India is ‘The Lunchbox’. I really love that film. I watched it by chance on a long international flight and fell in love with it. I watched it twice back-to-back. That movie touched me in a sense of being an Indian movie. I also got to meet Ritesh Batra in London. I’m waiting for him to write ‘The Lunchbox 2’ for me, so that I could get a chance to work with him.”

0
