Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville aboard Amy Winehouse biopic

Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have joined the ensemble of Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black

By News Bureau

Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have joined the ensemble of Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’, starring Marisa Abela as the Grammy-winning singer who died in 2011 at 27.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is on board to direct the film from StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental Pictures, reports Deadline.

Jack will play the love of Winehouse’s life, Blake Fielder-Civil. The two would marry in 2007 but after a tumultuous relationship that was filled with booze and drugs that led to stints in rehab, the two would ultimately divorce prior to Winehouse’s passing.

As per ‘Deadline’, Marsan will play Winehouse’s father and Manville will play her maternal grandmother. Winehouse is considered one of the greatest artists in recent history, selling more than 30 million records worldwide, and today generating more than 80 million streams per month.

Her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ propelled her to stardom, earning her a (then) record-breaking five Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for hit single ‘Rehab’. The film will focus on Amy’s genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did.

A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 1990s Camden High Street to global adoration and back again, the pic crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.

