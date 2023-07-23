scorecardresearch
James Cameron: AI-generated scripts lack emotion, no interest in them

James Cameron has also become an outspoken critic of AI overuse, believing that AI engineered scripts will lack human emotion and be as bland as it can be

By Agency News Desk
Director James Cameron, who is known for films such as ‘Terminator’, ‘The Abyss’, ‘Aliens’ ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ all of which revolutionised VFX forever, has also become an outspoken critic of AI overuse, believing that AI engineered scripts will lack human emotion and be as bland as it can be, and as such he has no interest in using AI created scripts.

“It’s never an issue of who wrote it, it’s a question of, is it a good story? I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said – about the life they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality – and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it,” Aceshowbiz reported.

He then added “I don’t believe that (AI) has something that’s going to move an audience. But let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously.”

Despite of using heavy CGI in his movies, particularly with ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’, the Cameron has said that he has absolutely no interest in any robotics handling the writing of his scripts, but the true impact of AI on Hollywood and even filmmaking can only be attested by the passage of time.

Earlier, the director had said that he warned audiences with ‘Terminator’ 40 years ago of the possible ramifications of what advancing AI technology can lead to. While it was just a fairy tale at the time, today it is becoming closer to reality as even Christopher Nolan has cited the same worries of what would happen if AI systems overtook human defense systems, much like they have surveillance systems and energy control.

The director had stated that ‘Terminator’ was in fact a warning of what could happen, but no one listened at the time. As time passes, that haunting scenario is beginning to have a certain amount of truth.

Entertainment Today

