scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Actor Jamie Foxx made another public appearance in Chicago after his return from hospital. This time, he was spotted retrieving a missing handbag for a woman.

By Agency News Desk
Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital
Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Actor Jamie Foxx made another public appearance in Chicago after his return from hospital. This time, he was spotted retrieving a missing handbag for a woman.

The 55-year-old ‘Django Unchained’ actor, who was hospitalised in April, appeared in high spirits as he carried out his latest good deed while continuing his recovery in Windy City.

In the footage, the actor can be seen returning the lady’s purse, before sliding back into his black SUV and shooting a friendly ‘hang loose’ hand signal to onlookers, Daily Mail reported.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all God is good,” a fan wrote under an Instagram video of the encounter.

A female fan can be heard yelling in the background: “Thank you, Jamie.”

Jamie’s latest appearance comes amid ongoing speculation and rumour about his medical struggles – which threw his recent movie project with pal Cameron Diaz into disarray when he was hospitalised before the film was fully completed.

Jamie has yet to reveal the status of the project – which marked Cameron’s return to Hollywood after a years-long retirement, or what health issues he was facing when he was admitted to hospital.

Jamie has also been seen out golfing amid his recovery.

Over the weekend, he was spotted enjoying a late-night outing at Topgolf driving range’s Naperville, Illinois branch.

An eyewitness told TMZ Jamie’s swing was “better than the people with whom he was competing.”

The insider also described the Oscar winner’s swing as “very strong” and revealed he beat the rest of his group.

The report noted that the Topgolf location is near the physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where Jamie had been seeking treatment following his health scare.

On Sunday, Jamie was also seen cruising around down the Chicago River on a mega-boat sailing.

Jamie’s health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller ‘Back in Action’, amid reports he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.

It is understood that while the bulk of filming has been completed, it still has to go through post-production.

In June, a close friend of Cameron’s admitted to DailyMail.com that even the actress “wasn’t sure” what was going on with the project, adding that the starlet “wasn’t very proud of it” because of all the on-set drama that had transpired in the lead-up to Jamie’s hospitalisation.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3
Next article
Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka

Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3

News

Manoj Bajpayee, family walk at least '10 km every day' on London vacation

Health & Lifestyle

Study links gut bacteria to heart attacks

News

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales

News

'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions face Puneri Paltan in season 4 opener (preview)

News

Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it 'scares' him

News

Mona Singh: Indian TV should get out of ‘kitchen politics, dying and coming back’

Technology

EU approves Broadcom’s $61 bn VMware acquisition

News

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' highlights the untold side of Punjab's NRI diaspora

News

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

Technology

Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

News

Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

News

Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

News

Alia Bhatt got ‘nervous’ for her style during pregnancy, shares ‘precious’ duty as mum

News

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US