scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jane Campion recalls two films that left an imprint on her teenage mind

These days Jane Campion - Palme d'Or and Oscar-winning film director - is celebrated for a vein of heartfelt cinema that is aching and quirky, rather than gushing

By Agency News Desk

These days Jane Campion – Palme d’Or and Oscar-winning film director – is celebrated for a vein of heartfelt cinema that is aching and quirky, rather than gushing, writes ‘Variety’. She’s also an intelligent and determined female pioneer who has had to struggle for her present standing in a male-dominated industry.

The Sydney Film Festival this week is showcasing and contextualising Campion’s body of work, ‘Variety’ reports. Its screening programme includes all nine of her feature films, from “Two Friends” to “The Power of the Dog”, and a selection of her shorts.

“For our 70th edition, we wanted to present a retrospective commensurate with the milestone, reflecting the audacious and boundary pushing filmmaking synonymous with our festival and region. There was no one more appropriate than Jane Campion,” said SFF Director Nashen Moodley in notes ahead of the event.

India, incidentally, is being represented at the Festival, which opened on June 7, by the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer “Joram” (directed by Devashish Makhija), “Kennedy” (Anurag Kashyap’s much-anticipated noir drama) and “The Winter Within” (directed by Aamir Bashir).

On Saturday, the Festival screened Julie Bertucelli’s 2022 documentary “Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman” ahead of an on-stage interview between the filmmaker and critic and former SFF programmer David Stratton.

Conducted largely in chronological order, according to ‘Variety’, the interview quickly revealed that Campion’s broad-minded parents and Luis Bunuel, the master of the surreal, had been early and significant influences.

Campion recalled her mother taking her teenage daughter to the Spanish-Mexican auteur’s film about a housewife-prostitute, “Belle de Jour”.

“(Bunuel) felt like a bolt of energy. Because he saw the world like I feel it too. It’s hard to be surreal and often apparently silly and funny. And, you know, of course, I take myself quite seriously,” Campion said.

Her theatre director father, adds ‘Variety’, took the 16-year-old Campion to Nicolas Roeg and Donald Cammell’s controversial “Performance”, a crime drama that involved an encounter between a rock star and a violent mobster that was banned in some countries, including Australia.

“It felt like I was sort of stretching out beyond my capacity. And the film was inviting you to a new understanding of the world,” Campion said.

Both the stage interview and Bertucelli’s doc, ‘Variety’ notes, cited the uncomfortable Cannes response to Campion’s 1989 film “Sweetie”, a quirky tale of female best friends.

Mass walkouts at the festival premiere left the director feeling “completely humiliated”, only for her to find crumbs of comfort from the divisive and domineering Cannes talent scout Pierre Rissient, who reassured her that “the right people liked it”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Telugu Talons for second straight win
Next article
French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Technology

Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US