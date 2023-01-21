scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

"I'll always be Aquaman," Jason Momoa said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance.

By News Bureau

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary ‘Deep Rising’, which investigates organisations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor.

Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies.

“It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting, reports ‘Variety’.

“I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got a lot of good things coming.”

One thing coming is Momoa’s second standalone ‘Aquaman’ movie, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. There’s also rumours that Momoa will be playing a different superhero character, Lobo, in the new DC Universe under Gunn and Safran. Momoa would not confirm such rumours, but he did say “there might be other characters” coming from him down the line regarding DC.

“The beautiful thing (about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’) is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said.

“There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”

Momoa concluded, “I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

The climate change themes inherited in the ‘Aquaman’ movies tie directly to Momoa’s Sundance documentary ‘Deep Rising’. The actor said he’s open to participating in more environmental films.

“Listen, I never thought in a million years that people would be using my voice,” Momoa said. “It’s wonderful and I just want to shine a light on films like this.”

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: India pull out injured Hardik Singh ahead of crucial crossover match
Next article
Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce
This May Also Interest You
Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India pull out injured Hardik Singh ahead of crucial crossover match

Technology

Google's R&D division 'Area 120' hit significantly in layoffs

News

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' breaks Spotify's all-time one-week record

News

Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

News

'Cobra Kai' renewed for sixth and final season at Netflix

Sports

Premier League: Arsenal strengthen title bid by signing Trossard from Brighton

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig hold front runners Bayern Munich to 1-1 draw

Technology

Musk admits he ignored investors while tweeting on Tesla 'going private'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS beta

Sports

Australia's veteran T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire at end of BBL season

Sports

Playing at several venues at home may leave "firm favourite" India "short-charged" in 2023 ODI World Cup: Ashwin

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US