Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

The makers of 'Meg 2: The Trench' Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first official trailer, unleashing more sea monsters.

By Agency News Desk
In the upcoming film, Jason Statham returns as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, who is back underwater to explore an ancient ecosystem, only to encounter these prehistoric creatures, reports aaceshowbiz.com.

This time, Statham is joined by Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis and Shuya Sophia to face one of the biggest sea creatures in recorded history. Together, they have to keep terror off the shore, fighting these beasts with some advanced technology and even literally bare feet.

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ is described as a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more.

“Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean,” the official synopsis reads.

It continues: “Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!”

“Meg 2” also stars Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Li Bingbing, who led “The Meg” opposite Statham, is not returning for the sequel. The movie, directed by Ben Wheatley with the script written by Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, is set to spread its terror in theaters across the nation on August 4.

