Jennifer Lawrence denies plastic surgery rumour, says her face changed due to aging

Jennifer Lawrence's appearance has shifted because she's "ageing" and not because of plastic surgery, says the actress.

The 33-year-old actress agrees that her appearance has changed over recent years, but she says she hasn’t gone under the knife.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m ageing.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,’ ” Lawrence told Interview magazine.

She highlighted the influence of Hung Vanngo, the acclaimed make-up artist, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She explained, “I also think it’s incredible what make-up can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months, since I’ve been working with him, is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence previously revealed that she struggles with mom guilt.

The award-winning actress confessed that she was still trying to come to terms with the demands of motherhood.

