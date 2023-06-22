scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence thinks it's hard to make a comedy "where you're not offending people."

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'
Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence thinks it’s hard to make a comedy “where you’re not offending people.”

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in the new coming-of-age rom-com ‘No Hard Feelings’, and Lawrence has predicted that “everyone” will be offended by the movie in one way or another, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The award-winning star told Sky News, “I think it’s time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy where you’re not offending people. Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film – you’re welcome.”

Jennifer plays the part of Maddie, an Uber driver who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. The Hollywood star admits that she’s been keen to make a comedy movie for a while.

She said, “I was definitely always open to comedy. I wouldn’t say I was like: ‘I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person’, but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I’d ever read.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Barth Feldman believes the movie does an excellent job of “continuing to push limits.” The 21-year-old actor plays the part of Percy, who Maddie tries to seduce in return for money, and Andrew relished being part of the project.

He said, “We need to be able to engage with being offended. There was and is like a big over-correct because we realised there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn’t be … and I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong, and not a good idea.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australia threatens to fine Musk's Twitter over rising online hate
Next article
Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split
This May Also Interest You
News

Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split

Technology

Australia threatens to fine Musk's Twitter over rising online hate

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mind Games go on as Australian players celebrate at the pub where Warner punched Root

Sports

Pro League hockey: GB men stumble at the final hurdle, Belgium finish mini-tournament on a high

Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

Technology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Sports

Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

Technology

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri nets hat-trick as India hammer Pakistan 4-0

Sports

Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka

Sports

German Open: Vekic upsets Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US