Jeremy Renner fractured over 30 bones in snow plough accident

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner said that he broke over 30 bones when he was crushed by a snow plough on New Year’s Day. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years’. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” the Marvel actor wrote on Instagram.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he added, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a doctor stretching his leg.

The ‘Hawkeye’ actor, went on to thank everyone for their messages and support throughout his recovery, reports pagesix.com.

“Much love and appreciation to you all,” he wrote.

His friends sent support in comments on the new photo, with his ‘Avengers’ co-star Chris Hemsworth writing: “Your a champion mate! We love you.”

“All our aloha,” Jason Momoa added, while Heidi Klum sent her “love.”

Renner was hospitalised on New Year’s Day after being run over by a 14,330-pound snow plough near his Reno, Nevada, home.

The actor was airlifted to the hospital where his rep said at the time he was in “critical, but stable condition.”

The rep also confirmed that he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and underwent multiple surgeries.

In a 911 call, a frantic neighbour can be heard telling the dispatcher that Renner has been “crushed” by the plow, pleading for them to send help as soon as possible.

The neighbour added that Renner was “short of breath” and in “a lot of pain,” but “conscious.”

On January 3, Renner posted the first photo of himself at the hospital, thanking fans for their support.

