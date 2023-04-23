scorecardresearch
Joaquin Phoenix warns fans before watching his film 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix wants audience to watch 'Beau Is Afraid' but off a certain substance that one should definitely not watch his movie, after taking magic mushrooms

By Agency News Desk

‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix wants audience to watch his recently released film, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ but off a certain substance. The actor said that one should definitely not watch his movie, after taking magic mushrooms, reports ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

“I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie,” the Joker star and Oscar winner said in an interview with Fandango.

“And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f***ing movie.”

“But,” Phoenix added, joking, “if you do it, film yourself. But don’t do it!”

As per ‘Entertainment Weekly’, the three-hour ‘Beau Is Afraid’ does seem like the kind of film that might cause someone under the influence of hallucinogens to become unhinged.

The third movie from Hereditary and Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster stars Phoenix as the titular character, a desperately anxious individual whose trip to visit his mother Mona, played by Broadway legend Patti LuPone, turns into a phantasmagorical quest full of violence and death.

‘Beau Is Afraid’ has left even some cast members scratching their heads. When ‘Entertainment Weekly’ recently asked Richard Kind, who plays Mona’s lawyer in the film, what he thought of it, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star responded, “I have no idea! What did I think of the movie? Who the hell knows! But I loved it.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
