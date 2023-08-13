scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig

Joey King recalled joining Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras Tour Kansas gig on July 7. She said she started freaking out and got nervous.

By Agency News Desk
Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig
Joey King with Taylor Swift, Eras Tour _ pic courtesy instagram

Joey King, best known for her roles in films such as ‘Bullet Train’ and the crime thriller series ‘The Act’, recalled joining Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras Tour Kansas gig on July 7. She said she started freaking out and got nervous.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift brought King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash onto the stage of her first stop in Kansas City to premiere her music video for ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)’, which they all starred in.

“That’s a different level,” King told CNN of the experience. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000-plus people.”

“I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage’,” King added, noting: “I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

She further compared the whole experience to taking an ice bath, saying as she got cold sweating, because it was unanticipated for her to suddenly walk up to stage in front of thousands of people.

“It just takes your breath away, and you’re genuinely caught for breath,” she said. “It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

‘The Kissing Booth’ actress recalled meeting Swift, who had asked her to work with her back in 2011 to star in Swift’s song ‘Mean’. The 24-year old who is a big Swiftie didn’t need much convincing when asked later to star in the ‘I Can See You’.

Recalling the incident, she said: “She showed me the treatment for the video that she had written, and it was an immediate ‘yes’ for me. I love Taylor. Who doesn’t? She’s amazing.”

13
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team
Next article
When Gal Gadot auditioned to play the ‘Evil Queen’ in ‘Snow White’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no evidence linking Meta use & psychological harm

News

Linda Haynes, whose 'Rolling Thunder' role inspired Tarantino, dies at 75

News

Saira Banu looks back at Sridevi's 'great contribution' to world of cinema

News

Jamie Foxx seen in public for first time since alleged anti-Semitic post

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas looks back at an awkward moment in his marriage ceremony

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out community examples on iOS beta

Sports

Khelo India Jr women’s hockey league kickstarts in Delhi

Technology

Storms can last for 100 years on Saturn: Study

News

In Sam Bahadur’s footsteps, Vicky Kaushal attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

News

When Gal Gadot auditioned to play the ‘Evil Queen’ in ‘Snow White’

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?

Technology

IBM's prototype 'brain-like' chip promises greener AI

Technology

YouTube testing countdown timer on ad-block warnings

News

August 15 is extra special for Arti Singh: 'It is my dad's birthday'

Health & Lifestyle

Breastfeeding boosts mother's heart health for 3 years or more: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya asks people to pledge to be organ donor

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stable, say hospital authorities

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US