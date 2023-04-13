Katie Holmes refused to be sexualised during 'Dawson's Creek'

Actress Katie Holmes “didn’t want to be sexy” as a young star.

Shooting to fame in her late teens when she played Joey Potter on “Dawson’s Creek”, the 44-year-old actress admitted that during her time on the drama series, she would have someone make sure that she wasn’t too sexualised in publicity shoots because she “just wanted to be an actor,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I didn’t want to be the sexy young thing. I am not sexy,” She told Glamour.

“I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn’t try to make me that way! I guess I just wanted to be an actor.”

Meanwhile, Holmes went on to reveal that she isn’t a frequent user of social media and suggested that is perhaps because she became famous at a time when television shows aired weekly and mass online reactions through the likes of Instagram and Twitter did not exist.

“In my life now, I don’t go on social media that much,” she confessed. “I don’t scroll that much because I don’t want all that information. And maybe because I did come up where there was a time and place for things, even with our show – it started airing on Tuesday nights and you had to wait a week. So you got to think about that one episode.”

“The work was limited to that. We also were protected,” she continued recalling. “We were in North Carolina, we were working 14 hours a day, and we were really contained and not really distracted by the outside world, which was to our benefit and to the benefit of the show, so we could do what we had to do.”