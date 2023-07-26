scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by four men against him

By Agency News Desk

London, July 26 (IANS) Former ‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey broke down in tears on Wednesday as a UK jury found him not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and — the most serious of them all — causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity, says ‘Variety’.

This means, according to ‘Variety’, that Spacey, on his 64th birthday, has been cleared of all charges against him in the UK. It took the jury two days to come to the decision. The actor has spent the past four and a half weeks at Southwark Crown Court in London fighting his case.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard from the four men who had made the complaints against the actor (none of the men can be named for legal reasons).

Originally, Spacey was charged with 12 counts, plus an addendum to one of the counts, but these were reduced to nine last week due to a “legal technicality”, adds ‘Variety’.

The acquittals are yet another victory for Spacey, who won a $40 million civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp last October. Rapp, ‘Variety’ notes, had accused Spacey of sexual battery, which took place in 1986, but a New York jury dismissed the claim.

–IANS

srb/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet
Next article
Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion
This May Also Interest You
News

Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

News

Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet

News

James Gunn elaborates on tonal shifts in his ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trilogy

News

Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

News

India’s Got Talent has power to transform lives of participants, says Kirron Kher

News

‘Gadar 2’ trailer: Tara Singh reminds again ‘Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener

News

When Idris Elba nearly lost his life in US

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Niroshan Dickwella as captain for upcoming edition

Sports

Indian men's, women’s hockey teams aim for Paris berths via Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Indian men's, and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

Technology

Delhi sees record rise in pink eye, dengue cases, say doctors

News

6 things about Ram Charan that make him relatable and funny

Sports

IND v WI: India restart preparation for ODI World Cup, while West Indies aim to begin on fresh note (preview)

News

'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week

News

'Finally my prayers are answered', says Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven 2'

Technology

Meta firms fined $14mn by Australia for misleading consumers

News

‘Baby’ surpasses ‘Arjun Reddy’s lifetime collections

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US