Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

By Agency News Desk
Kourtney Kardashian with husband Travis Barker _ pic courtesy instagram

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker. Kourtney, 44, announced the pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Kourtney held up a sign reading: “Travis I’m Pregnant,” as seen in a video they posted in a joint Instagram. She later kissed the drummer to celebrate the news.

Kourtney’s pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy, eonline reported.

The couple is entering a new chapter together as they prepare to welcome a baby. As fans have seen on their Hulu show The Kardashians, Kourt and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for some time now.

The baby will join Kourtney’s three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Kourtney and Travis became romantically involved in late 2020 after nearly a decade of friendship.

They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and were engaged by that October.

The couple wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

