scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has been a point of contention in the Middle East with certain countries having banned it altogether such as Qatar and Kuwait.

By Agency News Desk
KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie'
Margot Robbie Barbie _ pic courtesy instagram

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has been a point of contention in the Middle East and a lot of Islamic countries, with certain countries having banned it altogether such as Qatar and Kuwait.

The movie was released in the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was planning on releasing it on August 31 after making a few edits. But now the country is pondering over the possibility of a full on ban.

The movie was a big point in the Middle East because despite it being a fun hearted family comedy movie, the films’ LGBTQ+ themes alongside its consumerist attitude did not fare well in the Middle East, with Israel having released it.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had begun promoting its own local pictures such as ‘Sattar’ which overtook James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ by a massive margin. While they had surprisingly declared that they will release ‘Barbie’, much to the surprise of many, now the country has hinted at a possible ban.

As reported by ‘Variety’, the reason for this stems from a multi-layered web covering both the country’s politics and religious aspects as well as social and cultural apprehensions.

The censor board of the country remains divided on the issue as some suggest that the movie has little to no harm to do the country’s norms and social fabric, and with some edits to the movie, such as Barbie deriding aspects of patriarchy and whatnot, the movie could be released.

But now there is a growing fear that the movie will promote too many Western values in the country and also result in people cashing in on Barbie dolls at a difficult economic time. Plus there is the additional fear that this could potentially damage the social fabric of the country, promoting values incompatible with the country’s values.

The movie was already aired in the UAE and was even given a massive appearance on the Burj Khalifa, and KSA also had little problem with the movie, but with the increasing criticism the movie has gotten from global audiences regarding its preachy attitude regarding patriarchy and promotion of LBGTQ themes has resulted in the country reconsidering its August 31 release date.

As such the movie has been postponed until KSA censor boards come to a full agreement, but as of such, the movie may well just end up facing a ban as many religious clerics have also opposed the film.

Some of the other countries where ‘Barbie’ was banned include Bahrain, Iran, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia among others.

–IANS

anv/dan

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Next article
'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task
This May Also Interest You
News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

1 year of ‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Sports

East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC open campaign with hard-fought win over Mohammedan Sporting

News

Anil Sharma compares 'raw action' in 'Gadar 2' with Christopher Nolan's knack for realism

Technology

No longer an affliction of the elderly, high BP now catches people young

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for better showing in the batting department for bouncing back against West Indies (preview)

Technology

How high BP impacts multiple organs and what low BP tells us

Technology

Pregnancy-induced hypertension: Why mothers-to-be must watch BP

Technology

Any change in weather can also impact your blood pressure

Technology

One in four adults in India has high BP, yet no one knows when it strikes

Technology

Smart wearable devices revolutionise blood pressure control

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US