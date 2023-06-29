scorecardresearch
Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'

By Agency News Desk

By Agency News Desk
Liam Neeson

Giving a suspense-fuelled action-thriller to the tune of ‘John Wick’, actor Liam Neeson, best known for his roles in ‘Taken’, ‘Schindler’s List’ and ; ‘Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace’, is all set to grace the big screen once again in his upcoming film ‘Retribution’.

The new trailer for ‘Retribution’ promises an action and suspense driven spectacle as Liam Neeson’s whole life is turned around by a mysterious caller. The actor was earlier seen in the 2022 film ‘Marlowe’, and the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ and ‘Tales of the Jedi’.

Driving down the road with his kids, Matt Turner (Neeson) receives a mysterious call from a man who tells him that there is a bomb in his car and gives him instructions to drive around or else either he will be blown up, or those he cares for will. Refusal to follow the orders shows the caller bombing Matt’s associates, in a warped and sadistic mind game.

Directed by action director Nimrod Antal, ‘Retribution’ is a remake of the Spanish film ‘El desconocido’, and is produced by Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Released by Lionsgate, ‘Retribution’ shall hit theaters on August 25, 2023.

