scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Linda Haynes, whose 'Rolling Thunder' role inspired Tarantino, dies at 75

Linda Haynes who is best remembered for her role in films such as 'Rolling Thunder', 'Brubaker', and 'Human Experiments', has died at the age of 75

By Agency News Desk
Linda Haynes, whose 'Rolling Thunder' role inspired Tarantino, dies at 75
Linda Haynes in Rolling Thunder _ pic courtesy imdb

Linda Haynes who is best remembered for her role in films such as ‘Rolling Thunder’, ‘Brubaker’, and ‘Human Experiments’, has died at the age of 75, in her sleep. As reported by People magazine, Haynes’ son Greg Sylvander shared the news in a statement and said: “It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home. My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together.”

He added: “As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life. I find peace in knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together with her grandchildren, Courtney Sylvander and I. We are going to miss my mom immensely.”

Born Linda Lee Sylvander on November 4, 1947, in Miami, Haynes made her acting debut as Dr Anne Barton in the film ‘Latitude Zero’ (1969). After that she became a very big name in Hollywood, starring primarily in crime thrillers and neo-noir films at a time when neo-noir had just started emerging as a new style of filmmaking.

She starred in various other crime thrillers such as ‘The Nickel Ride’, ‘Rolling Thunder’ and ‘The Drowning Pool’, as well as horror films such as ‘Human Experiments’ and the crime-drama film ‘The Brubaker’. However, despite making it big in the ’70s and ’80s, she disappeared from the acting scene quite mysteriously.

Her acting had greatly influenced Quentin Tarantino who is an ardent admirer of the film ‘Rolling Thunder’.

The director had said: “The performance of the film for me is Linda Haynes as Linda Forchet. Linda Forchet is my favorite female character in a Paul Schrader written movie.”

Linda Haynes was noted for her dramatic flair and naturalistic acting which had greatly impressed many actors such as Tommy Lee Jones, Cesar Romero and Morgan Freeman.

Pic. Sourceimdb
28
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saira Banu looks back at Sridevi's 'great contribution' to world of cinema
Next article
Study finds no evidence linking Meta use & psychological harm
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

18 patients die in 24-hours at Maharashtra’s CSMM Hospital

Sports

Australia men's and women's team seal Paris Olympic Games qualification berths

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC begin title defence; Chennaiyin take on Tribhuvan Army in key clash

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy shows promise for children with kidney disease

Sports

'We will see if he's keen': Mathew Mott hopeful Stokes will end ODI retirement for World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya hits back at Congress over ‘sick’ health system remarks

News

New promo for 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' features Anakin Skywalker

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush

Health & Lifestyle

Woman delivers stillborn child outside Raj Bhawan in Lucknow

News

Jungkook 1st Korean to be at Spotify Global Songs list No.1 for 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no evidence linking Meta use & psychological harm

News

Saira Banu looks back at Sridevi's 'great contribution' to world of cinema

News

Jamie Foxx seen in public for first time since alleged anti-Semitic post

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas looks back at an awkward moment in his marriage ceremony

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out community examples on iOS beta

Sports

Khelo India Jr women’s hockey league kickstarts in Delhi

Technology

Storms can last for 100 years on Saturn: Study

News

In Sam Bahadur’s footsteps, Vicky Kaushal attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US