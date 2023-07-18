scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Lindsay Lohan, husband Bader Shammas welcome new baby boy Luai

Bader Shammas have welcomed their very first child, a baby boy called Luai into their family.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Lindsay Lohan, who is known for her roles in films such as ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Herbie: Fully Reloaded’, has now gained a new addition to her family, as she and her husband, Bader Shammas have welcomed their very first child, a baby boy called Luai into their family.

Talking to TMZ back in March, Lohan had made a statement saying that she will be having her first child this year. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The actor, announcing her pregnancy, had written on her social media in March, “Coming soon”, following which she wrote “We are blessed and excited.”

According to the Daily Mail, the ‘Mean Girls’ star (37) and her husband are absolutely thrilled and overjoyed, with a representative of the actor saying “Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.”

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, and he is believed to have arrived on Monday. Luai is an Arabic name that means ‘shield or protector.’ Lohan revealed that her ‘Freaky Friday’ co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’,” she said.

Curtis congratulated Lohan on social media, writing: “MAGIC MONDAY! ‘My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” She and Bader, both 33, married in secret in July 2022, and declared herself the “luckiest woman in the world.”

Making a poignant statement on Instagram, she had written “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time. I can’t believe you’re my spouse. My life and everything”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
GPT-4 can help data mining for energy management in building sector
Next article
Gadar 2 – Khairiyat Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine after smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Khairiyat Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

Technology

GPT-4 can help data mining for energy management in building sector

Technology

Honeywell to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm SCADAfence

News

Britney Spears, Will.I.Am join forces in new single 'Mind Your Business'

News

Matt Damon reveals about going on couple’s therapy session, unless called by Nolan

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tags their marriage ‘fake’

Sports

New Zealand to host South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh this summer

News

Actress Shubhangi Atre's first tattoo has a deep spiritual meaning

News

Utkarsh Sharma on 'Khairiyat' from 'Gadar 2': 'It has got haunting melody'

Sports

Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations, says PR Sreejesh

Technology

US FDA approves drug to prevent RSV in babies up to 2 yrs

Sports

Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble

News

After 7 years of marriage, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

News

Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US