Madonna's kids are planning for serious intervention after her hospital dash

Pop icon Madonna is said to have been “one step away from disaster” for a while, with her children set to “stage an intervention” after her scary hospital dash that left her needing intensive care.

Last month, it was revealed that 64-year-old ‘Material Girl’ singer had suffered a scary hospital dash after developing a bacterial infection that saw her checked into an intensive care unit. Reports even said that Madonna was “intubated,” reports Mirror.co.uk.

But now it has emerged the singer’s kids, including her daughter Lourdes, 26, have staged an intervention for their famous mother due to the way in which she reportedly “punishes herself” and is said to go “overboard” with surgery.

As well as her eldest child Lourdes, Madonna is also mum to Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it’s reported that all of her kids are worried about their mother who “acts like she’s in her twenties.”

Madonna’s doting children were very worried when they found out that their mother had been suffering a “low-grade fever for a month” and refused to see a doctor, prior to her ICU admission. Heat Magazine has reported that her kids are now trying to “talk some sense” into their mum while urging her to “pace” herself.

“Lourdes and Rocco have said for years that Madonna is one step away from disaster with the way she punishes herself, going overboard with the surgery and generally trying to act like she’s still in her twenties,” a source told the publication.

The source went on to say that Madge’s younger kids are telling their mum she “needs to change things.”

“It’s a serious intervention and they’re determined to see it all the way through,” the source added.