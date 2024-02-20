Maisie Williams had identity crisis after 'Game Of Thrones'

HomeInternationalNews

Maisie Williams said that being part of such a popular fantasy show gave her an identity crisis as she was growing up in the spotlight.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Maisie Williams, who shot to stardom at 12 with her role as Arya Stark in ‘Game Of Thrones’, said that being part of such a popular fantasy show gave her an identity crisis as she was growing up in the spotlight.

“I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was because I think it’s done,” Maisie told The Sunday Times newspaper.

The 26-year-old star shared that she felt very down when she was trying to break away from her ‘Game of Thrones’ character. Maisie even shared that she was finding it difficult to landing roles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress added: “It was at its absolute worst when I was also out of touch with myself — not knowing your identity and that kind of thing — I think rejection at that point felt so personal, so painful. I’d solely compare myself to other actresses, and the way people looked, and all of the most destructive ways that you can compare yourself.”

Moving out from London, helped Maisie.

“I just have, for the most part, manufactured my life to make me feel like I’m not famous at all,” she shared.

