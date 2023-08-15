Margot Robbie to receive generous rewards following blockbuster response to 'Barbie'

Actress Margot Robbie is being richly rewarded for her role in director Greta-Gerwig’s billion $1 blockbuster ‘Barbie’, as she is expected to earn over $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. This means, her royalties for the movie are even greater than her co-stars due to her also being a producer for the film.

According to Variety, Greta Gerwig will also likely receive bonuses because of the film’s outsized success. ‘Barbie’ had earned an astonishing $526.3 million at the US box office since its opening, and then proceeded to earn over $657.6 million at the international box office. The figures later went up to $1.18 billion globally, and this figure is expected to climb even further, due to ‘Barbie’ still topping box office charts.

In addition to bringing the popular children’s toy line to life, Robbie produced the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The goal of the company was to tell women’s stories on screen and support women creators behind the scenes.

This figure has made Greta Gerwig the most successful female director in history and has been one of WB’s biggest productions, second only to ‘Harry Potter Seven: The Deathly Hallows Part 2’.

This was indeed a surprise, because while ‘Barbie’ was unsurprisingly expected to beat ‘Oppenheimer’ at the box office, much like ‘Oppenheimer’ also unsurprisingly beat ‘Barbie’ in terms of overall reception, this figure was unexpected given that ‘Barbie’ was not an all out success in many big markets, and was even banned in certain other markets.

‘Barbie’ did not do particularly well in the big international Hollywood markets such as India, Mexico, China, Japan and South Korea while the film was all out banned in Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia, Vietnam and Philippines. It also hasn’t been a big success in the UAE, Saudi Arabia or Israel.