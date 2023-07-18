scorecardresearch
Matt Damon reveals about going on couple’s therapy session, unless called by Nolan

Matt Damon had told his wife he would take a break from acting unless Christopher Nolan called him during the couple's therapy session.

Actor Matt Damon had told his wife he would take a break from acting unless Christopher Nolan called him during the couple’s therapy session. While avoiding marital specifics, Damon said that if Christopher Nolan called, the break could go on hold.

His wife agreed to the terms. As reported by ‘Variety’, in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’, Damon said, “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,”

Damon said. “I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in ‘Interstellar’ and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couple’s therapy.”

“This is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household,” he added.

As fate would have it, Nolan picked Damon to be in his highly awaited biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ where Damon will be essaying the role of Lt. General Leslie Groves, the military director of the Manhattan Project.

He will star alongside Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as the physicist’s wife Kitty, and Robert Downey Jr. as the Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss. ‘Oppenheimer’ opens in theaters nationwide July 21, 2023 from Universal Pictures.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
