Matthew McConaughey looks back at ‘highlights’ of past 15 years in New Year’s message

The ‘Interstellar’ star Matthew McConaughey is taking a stroll down memory lane. The actor, 54, shared a post on Instagram in which he looked back at “highlights” of the past 15 years in a candid New Year’s message.

He began his note: “McConaughey here! I know we got New Year’s just around the corner, and every New Year’s we always want to think about New Year’s resolutions, about changes that we want to make, but I just want to remind us that just because we got the things we want to change does not mean that we can’t also look back and appreciate some of the things that maybe we pulled off in the past and past successes,” reports People magazine.

Then singling out becoming a father and writing his first book, Greenlights, as important moments in his life, the actor continued: “Just because I talk a lot about the journey, the lessons, the moments in life that define us, in looking back on those things, thinking about the past year and the past 15 years of my life, those are some highlights.”

As per ‘People’, after asking viewers what some highlights of their own lives include, McConaughey offered this advice, as he wrote: “Take those moments, those green lights in your life, and double down on those. Use them for momentum to help carry you into the new year with the confidence to make happen what you want to make happen in your future.”

Continuing his candid message, McConaughey said his call to action was not for viewers to boast, but to rather celebrate all that they have accomplished over the years. “I’m not talking about standing in a ceremony, like, ‘Oh, look at me. Look what I did.’ I’m not talking about becoming complacent. All right? I’m talking about giving ourselves credit for past achievements, respecting past successes maybe more than we do, and tallying up just how far we’ve come so far.”

McConaughey then implored viewers to follow his advice, which he said he was giving “so we can look forward to where we want to go”.

“Here’s to the green lights the past year, to the lessons and the joys that they brought us”, he added. “Here’s to the positives and making them plural. To being great at what we’re good at.”

McConaughey’s latest post comes a day after he celebrated son Livingston turning 11 on Thursday. At the time, the proud dad marked his joy at seeing his child, who, along with son Levi, 15, and daughter Vida, 13, he shares with wife Camila Alves McConaughey, getting older.