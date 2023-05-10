scorecardresearch
Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'

Matthew McConaughey has been set to lead crime thriller 'The Rivals of Amziah King', written and directed by Andrew Patterson.

By Agency News Desk
‘Interstellar’ star Matthew McConaughey has been set to lead crime thriller ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’, written and directed by Andrew Patterson.

Black Bear International will launch offshore sales in Cannes with WME Independent representing the US rights, reports Deadline.

Although specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as a deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma. McConaughey will play the titular role of Amziah King.

As per Deadline, Black Bear Pictures is fully financing the film. Producers are Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler, Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford, Will Greenfield and Patterson.

Executive Producers include Heyday’s Rob Silva and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova.

Oscar winner McConaughey recently reprised his voice role as Buster Moon in ‘Sing 2’ and voiced Elvis Presley in ‘Agent Elvis’ for Sony and Netflix, as well as starring in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 crime film ‘The Gentlemen’.

He is also in negotiations to star in the untitled ‘Yellowstone’ sequel.

Patterson’s debut feature, ‘The Vast of Night’, premiered at Slamdance in 2019 before moving on to play the Palm Springs, Edinburgh, Hamptons and Toronto festivals.

Amazon Studios licensed worldwide rights and Patterson went on to win the 2021 Gotham Awards Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, as well as receive Gotham nominations for Best Screenplay and Audience Award.

He was also nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

