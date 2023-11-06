scorecardresearch
Matthew Perry removed ‘Friends’ script plans to have Chandler cheat on Monica

Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, on the iconic show 'Friends', almost had a scandal on his hands by cheating on Monica but the late actor got it scrapped.

Matthew Perry removed 'Friends' script plans to have Chandler cheat on Monica
Matthew Perry removed 'Friends' script plans to have Chandler cheat on Monica _ pic courtesy news agency

Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, on the iconic show ‘Friends’, almost had a scandal on his hands by cheating on Monica but the late actor got it scrapped. Lisa Cash, who appeared in the 1999 episode from season 5, ‘The One in Vegas: Part 1’ said that she got the show as an extra, but her role on the episode was originally a lot more controversial.

She told tmz.com, the scene revolved around Monica, played by Courteney Cox, getting into a heated argument with Chandler, with Cash’s character eventually bringing up room service to his hotel room in Vegas.

Apparently, Chandler and Cash’s character hit it off after his big fight with Monica going so far as to actually cheat on her with the hotel staffer.

Cash says after rehearsing the scene, he went to the writers and told them to axe it.

Cash knew having a co-starring role with Matthew Perry would have been a game changer for her career, but thinks it was ultimately a good move and could have changed the course of the show.

While the whole plot got nixed, Cash ended up staying in the episode as a flight attendant in Ross and Rachel’s scene.

