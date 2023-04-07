scorecardresearch
Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

On the heels of her Oscar victory with 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', Michelle Yeoh will be celebrated by Kering at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

By Agency News Desk
The actress will receive the 2023 Women In Motion Award, reports Variety. The ceremony will be held in Cannes during the glamorous Women In Motion dinner which is dedicated to honouring women in cinema.

Yeoh was chosen as this year’s honoree by Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, and Iris Knobloch, the new president of the Cannes Film Festival, as well Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Festival’s director.

As per Variety, the dinner is part of the pioneering Women in Motion programme, launched in 2015 during the Festival to highlight the creativity and contribution made by women in the world of culture and the arts.

Yeoh, who was born in Malaysia, has become a revered actor and producer known for portraying complex and fearless women on screen. She has also helped to challenge gender and age-related stereotypes in the film industry. She just won an Academy Award for her multi-faceted performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, becoming the first Asian actor to win an Oscar in this category. She also scooped a Golden Globe and a SAG award.

In her acceptance speech, which proved to be a highlight of the Oscar ceremony, Yeoh touched on issues such as diversity, racism and ageism, as she said: “I believe that times are changing. There is much more inclusivity. There is more diversity. Look at me. I’ve been in this business for 40 years and I finally get to be number one on the call sheet.”

