Miranda Kerr reminisces about her romance with Evan Spiegel, shares pic of their 1st meeting

Actress-model Miranda Kerr, while reminiscing about how her romance with Evan Spiegel came to be, has shared a photo from a 2014 fashion event, where she first met her now husband.

Shaking a picture of her first meeting with the entrepreneur on Instagram, the Australian model could be seen shaking his hand. She wrote in the caption: “On this day in 2014, fate (and @louisvuitton) brought Evan and I together at a dinner at the MOMA in NYC. The magical moment we met was captured 9 years ago.”

In the comment section, Teresa Palmer pointed out Kerr and Spiegel’s chemistry, writing: “This is amazing!!! I can see the vibes already brewing.” Spiegel, 33, opened up about their first encounter in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia as per People.

“I had a nice time at dinner with a lovely woman but thought I had absolutely no chance. I gave her my number because she was moving into a new house. I’m like, ‘If you need help with the tech stuff, text me.’ I was not expecting to hear,” Siegel told the outlet.

He added: “Then, like a month later, she was in Asia (cue some after work karaoke and sake for courage), and I remember waking up in the morning and turning over my phone and being like, ‘No way’.”

After her split from her ex-husband actor Orlando Bloom, Kerr had confessed that she didn’t have it in her anymore and was almost broken as she didn’t think she could ever fall in love again.

“He was so patient with me. Our relationship evolved slowly. And we established a nice friendship before we became boyfriend and girlfriend. I never even thought that this kind of love was possible,” she said.

“To meet someone I connected with so well, and who is continually working on themselves every day like I’m working on myself to be the best partner, the best mother, to constantly want to grow and evolve, that is something both of us are really committed to. And it’s really incredible to have a partner who wants to grow with you in the same direction,” she continued.

Back in September, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together. The pair are already parents to sons Myles, 4, and Hart, 5. Kerr is also a mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with Bloom.