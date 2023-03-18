scorecardresearch
Naomi Scott feels beautiful during 'good sex'

Actress Naomi Scott, who is married to Jordan Spence, feels at her most beautiful during "good sex".

By News Bureau
The ‘Aladdin’ actress married soccer player Jordan Spence, who she met at church when she was just 16, in 2014 after four years of dating and she admitted she thinks she looks her best when they are making love, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I feel the most beautiful during sex, good sex. I genuinely think there’s something so beautiful about it.”

The 29-year-old star and her sportsman spouse enjoy spa sessions featuring extreme temperatures because the sauna and ice bath combinations are “so good” for their health.

She said: “My husband and I like going to plunge pools and saunas. It’s so good for your health; it lowers inflammation.

“We do an infrared sauna where you’re in there for 10-15 minutes and then you do the ice bath for two minutes. The first time is really hard but once your body gets used to it, it’s really great. It helps you sleep better.”

When it comes to other people, Naomi thinks there is nothing more beautiful than seeing someone “at peace” with themself.

Asked what beauty is to her, she said: “When someone’s at peace with themselves and fully accepts who they are. There can be moments of insecurities, which we all have as humans, but at the core, being at peace with one self. That’s the most beautiful thing.”

The ‘Distant’ actress can always be “comforted” by familiar food smells and she loves it when someone cooks for her.

She said: “It always comes back to food. My mum’s curry or when she cooks her dhal – there’s something about it that makes me feel comforted. If I’m somewhere and I smell Indian food, I feel at home. If your mum or someone is cooking for you, it’s a way they show their love.”

