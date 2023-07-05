scorecardresearch
Olivia Colman recounts when Samuel L. Jackson called her sneakers ‘dope’

Olivia Colman has shared that actor Samuel L. Jackson complimented her for her choice of sneakers.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Olivia Colman, who stars as Sonya Falsworth, a seasoned MI6 agent in the espionage thriller series ‘Secret Invasion’, has shared that actor Samuel L. Jackson complimented her for her choice of sneakers.

In the series, Nick Fury and Sonya Falsworth are old friends but yet don’t completely trust each other. Olivia Colman couldn’t contain her excitement when she found out she would be working with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson in the series.

Talking about her love for Samuel L Jackson, she said: “I love Samuel L. Jackson. I was so excited and so nervous when I knew I was going to meet him, and he was just so lovely. He called my sneakers dope, and I don’t think I took them off for a year!”

She further mentioned: “I think we had chemistry on set because we were so excited to meet each other, and we got on really well. He mucks about and I muck about, and that was really nice. I think we were excited to work together and enjoyed the process.”

The series takes place in the present-day MCU, several decades after the events of ‘Captain Marvel’ where we join Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he leaves S.A.B.E.R. and returns to Earth where trouble is brewing. He is met by his most trusted colleagues, Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who inform him that a rebel Skrull group threatens the very existence of the human race.

Directed by Ali Selim, the series is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
After Vietnam, Philippines may now ban ‘Barbie’ over disputed map
Tom Cruise spills the beans on his retirement plans after ‘MI 7’
