Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split

Olivia Wilde is still keeping memento of her broken relationship with the British singer Harry Styles

By Agency News Desk
Actress Olivia Wilde is still keeping memento of her broken relationship with the British singer Harry Styles as she has been spotted wearing one of his old shirts, seven months after their breakup.

She donned what appeared to be Harry’s old T-shirt when she stepped out for a workout session in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old was pictured sporting the white Space Fruity T-shirt.

She teamed with high-rise purple leggings and black sneakers when leaving the gym, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Olivia’s interesting choice of outfit did not go unnoticed by fans, who were quick to point out that Harry was previously seen wearing the same T-shirt. The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer wore the Beijing-based record label design to Ariana Grande’s concert in London back in August 2019.

Although it’s hard to confirm if it’s indeed Harry’s old T-shirt or Olivia purchased her own version of the clothing item, some social media users couldn’t stop making speculation over it.

Olivia and Harry broke up in November 2022 after dating for over a year. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly one month after the split news, noting that the ‘House M.D.’ alum was “trying to move on.”

In March of this year, another source claimed that Olivia “is ready to date again,” but “she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy.” In the same month, Harry was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, Japan.

