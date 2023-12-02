Paris Hilton dishes on why she kept daughter secret from her mother

Socialite Paris Hilton felt torn before telling her mother Kathy about the arrival of her daughter.

The 42-year-old heiress already shares 10-month-old Phoenix with husband Carter Reum and the pair announced earlier this week that they had welcomed daughter London but Paris deliberated over how to inform her mother of the news.

“I want to tell my mom because I feel like it’s really going to hurt her feelings if I don’t tell her. Pro is she’ll be happy and she’ll help me plan the nursery and baby clothes. But it was just so nice having no one bothering us or – I don’t know, it was just our world. I’m like torn between both … I know I can trust her, but it’s just a hard decision,” she tells Carter in a clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Paris in Love’.

The former ‘Simple Life’ star went on to add that she “always worried” about what others might say about her. She said, “I don’t know. I’m always worried about what people say and I don’t like that energy,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Stars Are Blind’ singer also said that life felt “complete” with the arrival of her firstborn but eventually relised it would be “more complete” with the arrival of her second.

She added: “Life felt complete having Phoenix, but I think it’ll feel more complete when I have a daughter, London. I want them to be one grade apart in school … Time is coming soon!”

She captioned the post: “Thankful for my baby girl (sic),” this week when sharing a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word “London” – which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl – alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear.

And amongst the photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations shared to her Instagram Story, Paris also posted a picture of Phoenix which was captioned, “The big brother.”

The socialite previously revealed she had always wanted a daughter named after the English capital.

Speaking on a ‘This Is Paris’ podcast titled ‘This is… I’m Pregnant??’ before she had her son, she said: “One day I want to have a little girl, and I want to name her London. That’s always been my dream ever since I was a little girl, because I just love London and Paris together.”