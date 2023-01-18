Priyanka Chopra supports S S Rajamouli’s RRR on international diaspora ahead of Oscars

Aside from her global assignments, from movies to launching inspirational makeup for all skin tones, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is big on supporting representation of Indian films on the international platform. She has always come out in support of actors, filmmakers and movies on various platforms in the past.

On Tuesday, the actor, producer and entrepreneur hosted a special screening for India’s Oscar hopeful, S S Rajamouli’s RRR in Los Angeles.

She congratulated them on their Golden Globe Award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, beating singers Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift and the recent awards at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Award for the best feature film in a foreign language and the best song and even posed for photos.

Later the actor took to Instagram to express her support to team RRR saying, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, S S Rajamouli, M M Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)…”