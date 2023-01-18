scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Priyanka Chopra supports S S Rajamouli’s RRR on international diaspora ahead of Oscars

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra supports S S Rajamouli's RRR
Priyanka Chopra with S S Rajamouli and M M Keeravani

Aside from her global assignments, from movies to launching inspirational makeup for all skin tones, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is big on supporting representation of Indian films on the international platform. She has always come out in support of actors, filmmakers and movies on various platforms in the past.

On Tuesday, the actor, producer and entrepreneur hosted a special screening for India’s Oscar hopeful, S S Rajamouli’s RRR in Los Angeles.

She congratulated them on their Golden Globe Award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, beating singers Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift and the recent awards at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Award for the best feature film in a foreign language and the best song and even posed for photos.

Later the actor took to Instagram to express her support to team RRR saying, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, S S Rajamouli, M M Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)…”

Previous article
'King' Khan 'wanted to be an action hero' but missed the bus
Next article
Lucknow to witness comedy festival — '30 days, 30 plays'
This May Also Interest You
News

Lucknow to witness comedy festival — '30 days, 30 plays'

News

'King' Khan 'wanted to be an action hero' but missed the bus

News

Ali Fazal to star in ‘The Underbug’, a psychological thriller

Sports

SA20: Aaron Phangiso was brilliant, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Krishna Bharadwaj to play a 17th century prince

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Priyanka Chopra says Pakistan's Oscar entry 'Joyland' is 'a must watch'

News

Tushar Kalia feels 'blessed' as he marries ladylove Triveni Barman

Technology

India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown

Technology

Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

Technology

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

News

Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' on 'BB16'?

News

Amala Paul 'denied' entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

Sports

Kohli jumps to fourth, Siraj takes massive leap in latest ODI rankings

Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US