Rachel McAdams makes surprise 'SNL' appearance

Actress Rachel McAdams, who is known for the 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’, appeared on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” to introduce musical guest Renee Rapp. In the 2024 musical remake of the movie, Rapp portrays Regina. The introduction, met with very loud applause, was followed by Rapp’s performance of ‘Not My Fault’, reports Variety.

The actress wrote the song for the film and was joined on stage by Megan Thee Stallion.

In the sketch following the performance, McAdams returned, portraying Natalie Partman, an actor who struggled to land any roles because she looked too much like Rachel McAdams.

As per Variety, the actress hasn’t been part of the recent ‘Mean Girls’ events, making the surprise appearance all the more exciting.

The original film also starred Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, and the three recently reunited for a Walmart commercial. Additionally, Lohan appeared at the New York City premiere of the remake and made a cameo.

While both Tina Fey (who wrote both the original and new movie) and Tim Meadows reprised their roles in the remake, Rachel did not.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she told Variety last month.

“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

She also did not appear in the commercial with the rest of her co-stars, revealing that she turned it down.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag”, she said.

“Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”