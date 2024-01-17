Rajniesh Duggall in Nigerian project – ‘Postcards’

Rajniesh Duggall, now, is breaking new grounds, Duggall has ventured into the international scene, becoming part of a prestigious global project. The huge announcement of him being part of an International project has sparked anticipation among his fans, who eagerly await the international debut!

Speaking about the same Rajniesh shared, “Last November, I received a sudden call about an international project, an Indo-Nigerian collaboration. They asked for a tape and I sent it, and the next thing I knew I was in narration with them. What I really loved was the fact that this project is a slice of life drama.”

“It’s an emotional dramatic journey of this doctor with this entire set of emotions for his wife and the loved ones. It’s great to be a part of, such a great cast! They’re the top actors of Nigeria and very professional, Hamisha Daryani she is the director of the show, and working with her was incredible.”

Talking about his character, without revealing much Rajniesh shared, “I can’t reveal much but It’s divided into different episodes. Different stories come together and merge into one. And it’s about a doctor, and his personal life with his family.”

On the professional front, Rajniesh is currently promoting his web show Video Cam Scam!